MotoGP: Fausto Gresini dies after 2-month battle with COVID

ROME, FEB 23 - Fausto Gresini has died at the age of 60 after a two-month battle with COVID-19, his Gresini Racing team said on Tuesday. The former Grand Prix motorcycle racer was world champion in the 125cc class in 1985 and 1987. After retiring from racing in 1994, he went into management and founded Gresini Racing in 1997. The team won the Moto2 world title in 2001 and 2010 with Daijirō Katō and Toni Elías respectively, the 2018 Moto3 title with Jorge Martín and the 2019 MotoE crown with Matteo Ferrari. "A much loved member of the MotoGP family has sadly left us," the MotoGP series said via Twitter. "Fausto Gresini was a colleague to many, a friend to all and will be sorely, sorely missed. "Our thoughts go out to his family and loved ones "Rest in peace Fausto". (ANSA).