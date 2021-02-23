Milan police shoot dead man who attacked them, passers-by

MotoGP: Fausto Gresini dies after 2-month battle with COVID
ROME
23 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 23 - Milan police shot dead a man armed with a big knife who had attacked them and several passers-by overnight, sources said on Tuesday. The assailant attacked a food-delivery rider and a man who was leaving his apartment building. Both managed to get away, the sources said. He then repeatedly attacked the police who had arrived on the scene and tried to contain him, prompting one officer to shoot. The attacker was a 45-year Filipino with a criminal record for crimes against persons and drug dealing, the sources said. (ANSA).
