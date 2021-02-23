Martedì 23 Febbraio 2021 | 11:42

ROME
MotoGP: Fausto Gresini dies after 2-month battle with COVID

 
Milan police shoot dead man who attacked them, passers-by

Di Maio to report on DR Congo attack shortly

Draghi phones Merkel ahead of EU Council

COVID: Over 3.5 vaccine shots given in Italy

Man kills wife with hatchet, tries suicide

COVID: 9,630 new cases, 274 more victims

Man, 20, kills dad with hammer in family row

Italy GDP +5.3 in 2021, debt may stabilize - S&P

Camogli cemetery crumbles, coffins in sea

Il Biancorosso

Il metodo Carrera: elasticità e furore per far decollare il Bari

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Canosa, rapina a portavalori vicino alla posta: ferita guardia giurata

Prende il reddito di cittadinanza ma lavora in nero in un cantiere: denunciato nel Potentino

Foggia, sassi contro autobus di linea, nessun ferito

Coronavirus, a Matera positivo collaboratore vescovo, chiusi uffici

Si spegne a 78 anni Franco Cassano, teorizzò il «Pensiero meridiano»

Brindisi, giudice arrestato: riesame rigetta ricorso, Galiano resta in carcere

Mittal, Usb Taranto denuncia: «Operai si scoprono in cig dai badge disattivati»

Surbo, rinvenuta auto crivellata da colpi di arma da fuoco

Lolita Lobosco, pioggia di critiche sui social: "A Bari non parliamo così" polemiche sulla fiction Rai Uno "Lolita Lobosco": "Hanno scimmiottato il barese"

Lolita Lobosco divide la Puglia, pioggia di critiche sui social: «A Bari non parliamo così»

Vaccini Covid, al via campagna per over 80 in Puglia: 160mila prenotati. La prima dose a suor Vittoria, 87 anni

Covid in Puglia, 343 nuovi contagi e altri 17 morti: tasso di positività all'8,2%. Variante inglese al 38%. 70mila i vaccinati

Un aereo-spia da 450 milioni nei cieli di Puglia e Basilicata

Un aereo-spia da 450 milioni nei cieli di Puglia e Basilicata

«Lolita», da Bari vecchia a Polignano, Monopoli e Fasano: ecco i luoghi della fiction tv

«Lolita», da Bari vecchia a Polignano, Monopoli e Fasano: ecco i luoghi della fiction tv

Variante inglese Covid: in Puglia oltre il 38% dei casi nelle sei province

Variante inglese Covid: in Puglia oltre il 38% dei casi nelle sei province

ROME

Di Maio to report on DR Congo attack shortly

Ambassador and Carabinieri killed in attack on UN convoy

ROME, FEB 23 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio will report to parliament on Monday's attack in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in which Italian Ambassador Luca Attanasio, and a Carabiniere, Vittorio Iacovacci, were killed, later on Tuesday or on Wednesday, Relations with Parliament Minister Federico D'Incà said. Attanasio, 43, and Iacovacci, a-30-year-old who was part of the ambassador's security detail, were killed along with a driver in an attack on a UN World Food Programme (WFP) convoy travelling from Goma to Bukavu in the African country. A statement by the office of DRC President Félix Tshisekedi said the attack was staged by kidnappers armed with Kalashnikovs and machetes. It said they fired from close range, killing Iacovacci immediately, while the ambassador died of his wounds in hospital in Goma an hour after the attack. Tshisekedi is sending his emissary to Rome on Tuesday to bring Premier Mario Draghi a "personal letter" from him". (ANSA).

