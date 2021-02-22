Man kills wife with hatchet, tries suicide

TRENTO, FEB 22 - A 39-year-old farmer from a village near Trento on Monday killed his 42-year-old wife with a hatchet blow to the neck and then tried to kill himself with the same weapon. Lorenzo Cattoni severed Deborah Saltori's carotid artery, police said, in a field where they were working. The incident took place at Maso Saracini. Cattoni is in serious condition in Trento's Santa Chiara Hospital. (ANSA).