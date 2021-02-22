COVID: Over 3.5 vaccine shots given in Italy

ROME, FEB 22 - The number of COVID vaccine shots administered in Italy has now passed 3.5 million, the government said Monday. As of 15:00 Monday they were 3,537,975, it said. Those who have also been given their second shots are now 1,332,163. Of the 3.5 million, some 2,210,876 have gone to health personnel, 638,483 to non health personnel, 367,054 to care home residents, 261,444 to the over 80s, 24,902 to the armed forces, and 35,216 to school staff. (ANSA).