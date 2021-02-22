Draghi phones Merkel ahead of EU Council
ROME
22 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 22 - Italian Premier Mario Draghi on Monday phoned German Chancellor Angela Merkel ahead of the EU Council in videoconference on Thursday and Friday, the premier's office said. The conversation focused on the latest developments in the health field and in the Mediterranean, it said. (ANSA).
