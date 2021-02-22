Lunedì 22 Febbraio 2021 | 18:22

ROME
Draghi phones Merkel ahead of EU Council

ROME
COVID: Over 3.5 vaccine shots given in Italy

TRENTO
Man kills wife with hatchet, tries suicide

ROME
COVID: 9,630 new cases, 274 more victims

ROME

ROVIGO
Man, 20, kills dad with hammer in family row

ROME
Italy GDP +5.3 in 2021, debt may stabilize - S&P

GENOA
Camogli cemetery crumbles, coffins in sea

PALERMO
4 arrested for care home abuse in Palermo

ROME
Recovery Fund can boost GDP by 2.3 pts in 2025 - ISTAT

ROME
Italy envoy, Carabiniere killed in attack in Congo

Finisce 1-1
Catania-Bari, pareggio da brivido: Frattali salva il match parando un rigore al 93'

FoggiaIl caso
Concussione e abuso d'ufficio, a processo sindaco di Serracapriola

BariIl caso
Bari, mons. Satriano positivo al Coronavirus dopo controllo antigenico

PotenzaAmarcord
Vecchi negozi, bar e osterie raccontano la Potenza che fu

TarantoIl caso
Ex Ilva, Giorgetti incontra Melucci e Emiliano. I sindacati revocano lo sciopero

Leccemistero
Surbo, rinvenuta auto crivellata da colpi di arma da fuoco

Potenzaprevenzione
Vaccini Covid, a Matera e Potenza avviata campagna per over 80 anni

BrindisiIndagini Gdf
Brindisi, truffava i clienti e intascava loro risarcimenti: ai domiciliari avvocato, obbligo dimora per la madre

PhotoNewsAl Palasport
Barletta, la «maratona» dei 700 della scuola per la vaccinazione: in tutta la Bat sono oltre 1600

ROME

Italy GDP +5.3 in 2021, debt may stabilize - S&P

EU COVID funds to give 'strong boost' to public investments

Italy GDP +5.3 in 2021, debt may stabilize - S&P

ROME, FEB 22 - S&P said Monday it saw Italian GDP rising by 5.3% this year and said debt, which is expected to rise to just under 160% of GDP in 2020, may stabilize due to increased growth. It said the use of EU COVID recovery funds could give a "strong boost" to public investments, which have remained about 30% lower than the great financial crisis of a decade ago. It said the government's reform agenda would not impact Italy's credit rating. (ANSA).

