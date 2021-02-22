Italy GDP +5.3 in 2021, debt may stabilize - S&P

Draghi phones Merkel ahead of EU Council
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid, anche Bari sfida così il virus: folle, aperitivi, traffico caos e mare.
In Puglia altri 756 casi e 6 morti
Covid in Puglia, 343 nuovi contagi e altri 17 decessi: tasso di positività all'8,2%. Al via vaccinazioni per over 80. Variante inglese al 38%. 70mila i vaccinati
ROME
22 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 22 - S&P said Monday it saw Italian GDP rising by 5.3% this year and said debt, which is expected to rise to just under 160% of GDP in 2020, may stabilize due to increased growth. It said the use of EU COVID recovery funds could give a "strong boost" to public investments, which have remained about 30% lower than the great financial crisis of a decade ago. It said the government's reform agenda would not impact Italy's credit rating. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su