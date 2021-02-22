Man, 20, kills dad with hammer in family row

Draghi phones Merkel ahead of EU Council
ROVIGO
22 Febbraio 2021
ROVIGO, FEB 22 - A 20-year-old man on Monday killed his 57-year-old father with a hammer near Rovigo. The victim was named as Giovanni Finotello, from Porto Viro where the incident took place. He died in hospital from wounds to the head and chest. An autopsy has been ordered. (ANSA).
