Camogli cemetery crumbles, coffins in sea

Draghi phones Merkel ahead of EU Council
22 Febbraio 2021
GENOA, FEB 22 - A part of the cemetery at Camogli near Portofino south of Genoa collapsed into the sea on Monday sending coffins into the water. Local residents and tourists were amazed at the sight of the floating caskets. The cause of the landslip is not yet known. (ANSA).
