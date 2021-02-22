4 arrested for care home abuse in Palermo

PALERMO, FEB 22 - Italian police on Monday arrested four people on suspicion of physically abusing residents of a care home in Palermo. Finance guards said they had recorded evidence of the abuse over five months using listening devices. Among the insults ad threats that accompanied the alleged beatings were "I'll beat you with a stick, I'll beat you to death", "you're useless, a prostitute...you must she your blood and die here", and "I don't care if you die", police said. The guardia di finanza said eight elderly residents of the home in the centre of the Sicilian capital had been beaten, insulted and threatened by the three staff members and the director of the home. Siblings Carmelina, Mariano and Maria Grazia Ingrassia, and manager Vincenza Alfano, were all placed under house arrest. The probe started when one of the alleged victims, a woman, phoned a medical lab and said "they're treating me worse than a dog, they've tied me to a chair". During the phone call the medical operator said he had clearly heard the insults and threats directed at the resident. The care home has been sequestered. (ANSA).