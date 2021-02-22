Lunedì 22 Febbraio 2021 | 16:35

ROME

Recovery Fund can boost GDP by 2.3 pts in 2025 - ISTAT

First simulation sees unemployment down by 0.7 of a point

Recovery Fund can boost GDP by 2.3 pts in 2025 - ISTAT

ROME, FEB 22 - ISTAT said Monday that Italy's GDP could be 2.3 percentage points higher in 2025 than under its base scenario thanks to the impact of the EU COVID-19 Recovery Fund. According to an initial simulation of Italy's recovery plan, the PNRR, the economy could have around 275,000 more jobs than it would have otherwise and the unemployment rate would be lower by 0.7 of a percentage point. The simulation was presented by the national statistics agency at a joint hearing of the Senate budget and EU policies committees. (ANSA).

