Soccer: Cagliari sack Di Francesco

ROME
22 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 22 - Serie A club Cagliari said Monday that they have sacked coach Eusebio Di Francesco after Friday's 1-0 home defeat to fellow strugglers Torino. The Sardinian side are third-bottom and in the relegation zone with 15 points from 23 games. Former SPAL boss Leonardo Semplici is tipped to take over the team. (ANSA).
