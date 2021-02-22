Italy has lost 77,000 shops since 2012 - Confcommercio

ROME, FEB 22 - Italy has lost over 77,000 shops since 2012 and city centres have become "deserts", retail group Confcommercio said Monday. The fall has been 14%, it said. Almost 14,000 street and travelling businesses have also been lost, a drop of 14.8%, Confcommercio said. Retail businesses as a whole have fallen 17.1%, it said, while accommodations and hospitality firms have dropped by 24.9%. The association said it foresaw a further "collapse" in tourism for this year, due to the COVID emergency. (ANSA).