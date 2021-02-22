COVID: France reinforces controls at Italian border

Italy has lost 77,000 shops since 2012 - Confcommercio
ROME
22 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 22 - The prefect of the France's Alpes-Maritimes department said Monday that controls along the border with Italy were being reinforced as part of efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19. The prefect said respect of the reciprocity of the checks would be monitored. The official added that all foreign people arriving at the department's airports would undergo swabs. (ANSA).
