Lunedì 22 Febbraio 2021 | 14:43

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Italy has lost 77,000 shops since 2012 - Confcommercio

Italy has lost 77,000 shops since 2012 - Confcommercio

 
ROME
Italy envoy, Carabiniere killed in attack in Congo

Italy envoy, Carabiniere killed in attack in Congo

 
NAPLES
Campania council head probed for influence peddling

Campania council head probed for influence peddling

 
NAPLES
4 Casalesi-linked businessmen arrested

4 Casalesi-linked businessmen arrested

 
ROME
COVID: France reinforces controls at Italian border

COVID: France reinforces controls at Italian border

 
ROME
Italy envoy, Carabiniere killed in attack in Congo

Italy envoy, Carabiniere killed in attack in Congo

 
BOLOGNA
Woman found dead in home nr Ferrara in suspected murder

Woman found dead in home nr Ferrara in suspected murder

 
ROME
COVID: Reopen gyms, pools, theatres says Salvini

COVID: Reopen gyms, pools, theatres says Salvini

 
TURIN
Man who stabbed ex in street arrested for attempted murder

Man who stabbed ex in street arrested for attempted murder

 
ROME
America's Cup: Luna Rossa ready to battle all the way

America's Cup: Luna Rossa ready to battle all the way

 
FLORENCE
Student, 21, falls to death in Florence

Student, 21, falls to death in Florence

 

Il Biancorosso

Finisce 1-1
Catania-Bari, pareggio da brivido: Frattali salva il match parando un rigore al 93'

Catania-Bari, pareggio da brivido: Frattali salva il match parando un rigore al 93'

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Leccemistero
Surbo, rinvenuta auto crivellata da colpi di arma da fuoco

Surbo, rinvenuta auto crivellata da colpi di arma da fuoco

 
Tarantoindagini della Ps
Manduria, rapine e spaccio droga: sei indagati

Manduria, rapine e spaccio droga: sei indagati

 
Covid news h 24dati regionali
Covid in Basilicata, indice positività al 7,2%: nel week end 107 nuovi casi e altri 4 decessi. Al via vaccinazioni over 80

Covid in Basilicata, indice positività al 7,2%: nel week end 107 nuovi casi e altri 4 decessi. Al via vaccinazioni over 80

 
Barisanità
Bari, malattie rare: al Giovanni XXIII 30mila neonati sottoposti a screening e 100 diagnosi precoci

Bari, malattie rare: al Giovanni XXIII 30mila neonati sottoposti a screening e 100 diagnosi precoci

 
Foggiala decisione
Manfredonia, uccise a coltellate commercialista rivale in amore: 53enne rinviato a giudizio

Manfredonia, uccise a coltellate commercialista rivale in amore: 53enne rinviato a giudizio

 
Potenzaprevenzione
Vaccini Covid, a Matera e Potenza avviata campagna per over 80 anni

Vaccini Covid, a Matera e Potenza avviata campagna per over 80 anni

 
BrindisiIndagini Gdf
Brindisi, truffava i clienti e intascava loro risarcimenti: ai domiciliari avvocato, obbligo dimora per la madre

Brindisi, truffava clienti e intascava i loro risarcimenti: ai domiciliari avvocato. Nei guai anche la madre

 
PhotoNewsAl Palasport
Barletta, la «maratona» dei 700 della scuola per la vaccinazione: in tutta la Bat sono oltre 1600

Barletta, la «maratona» dei 700 della scuola per la vaccinazione: in tutta la Bat sono oltre 1600

 

i più letti

Covid, anche Bari sfida così il virus: folle, aperitivi, traffico caos e mare. «Tutti liberi»

Covid, anche Bari sfida così il virus: folle, aperitivi, traffico caos e mare.
In Puglia altri 756 casi e 6 morti

«Lolita», da Bari vecchia a Polignano, Monopoli e Fasano: ecco i luoghi della fiction tv

«Lolita», da Bari vecchia a Polignano, Monopoli e Fasano: ecco i luoghi della fiction tv

Lolita Lobosco, pioggia di critiche sui social: “A Bari non parliamo così” polemiche sulla fiction Rai Uno “Lolita Lobosco”: “Hanno scimmiottato il barese”

Lolita Lobosco divide la Puglia, pioggia di critiche sui social: «A Bari non parliamo così»

Previsioni meteo della settimana

Previsioni meteo della settimana

Previsioni meteo del weekend

Previsioni meteo del weekend

ROME

Italy envoy, Carabiniere killed in attack in Congo

Luca Attanasio slain in assault on UN peacekeepers' convoy

Italy envoy, Carabiniere killed in attack in Congo

ROME, FEB 22 - Italy's ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Luca Attanasio, and a Carabiniere, Vittorio Iacovacci, were killed in an attack on their UN peacekeeping convoy travelling from Goma to Bukavu in the African country on Monday, well-informed sources told ANSA. Attanasio, 43, from Limbiate near Monza, died in hospital of gunshot wounds to the abdomen after arriving in hospital in critical condition, a high-ranking diplomat told AFP in Kinshasa. He is survived by his mother, wife and three young daughters. Iacovacci was 30 and from Sonnino near Latin south of Rome. He had been serving at the Italian embassy in the DRC since September. Iacovacci was stationed with the 13th Carabinieri regiment in Gorizia, In the past, he had served with the crack Folgore regiment. The envoy's car was part of a MONUSCO UN peacekeeping mission convoy including the EU's delegation chief, sources said. It was attacked with light weapons by a terrorist commando, local sources said. The attack was an attempted robbery, rangers at Virunga National Park told various media outlets including The Jerusalem Post. The attack took place at around 10 o'clock local (09:00 Italian time), near the town of Kanyamahoro. Several armed groups operate in the area of the Virunga Mountains, between Congo, Rwanda and Uganda, and often target the rangers in the park, which is famous for its mountain gorillas. The Italian foreign ministry confirmed the killings of Attanasio and the Carabiniere with "deep grief". Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio voiced "immense grief" after learning of what happened while he was at an EU foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels. He voiced Italy's grief at the foreign ministers council meeting, before returning from Brussels to Rome. He said Italy would make every effort to shed light on the incident. He described Attanasio and Iacovacci as "two servants of the State who have been torn (from life) with violence while doing their duty. "Today Italy mourns the loss of two of its sons and embraces their families, friends and colleagues at the foreign ministry and in the Carabinieri", he said, adding that he would report to parliament as soon as possible. President Sergio Mattarella said the whole of Italy was "in mourning" for the deaths of two brave £servants of he State". The Italian premier's office said Premier Mario Draghi voiced the government's deep grief for Attanasio and Iacovacci's tragic deaths and they embraced the two men's relatives, and colleagues at the foreign ministry and in the Carabinieri. Draghi is following developments with the utmost attention, the note added. The mayor of Sonnino announced a day of mourning for the slain Carabiniere. Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini condemned the "cowardly and barbaric attack". European Commission spokesperson Eri Mamer said the news of the attack was "extremely concerning, and we are following (the case) closely. The high representative (for foreign affairs, Josep Borrell), has conveyed his condolences to Italy. The (Italian) foreign minister is sharing information with his EU colleagues". The United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo or MONUSCO, an acronym based on its French name, is a United Nations peacekeeping force in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) which was established by the United Nations Security Council to monitor the peace process of the Second Congo War, though much of its focus subsequently turned to the Ituri conflict, the Kivu conflict and the Dongo conflict. The area has been racked by armed conflict for years. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it