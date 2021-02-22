4 Casalesi-linked businessmen arrested

NAPLES, FEB 22 - Four noted businessmen close to two top clans in the Casalesi branch of the Neapolitan Camorra mafia were arrested Monday in a probe into the Naples Mob's penetration of the economic fabric of the province of Caserta. A Capua council official and a bank clerk at Santa Maria Capua Vetere were also arrested on suspicion of allowing transfers of cash on bank accounts linked to the Zagaria and Schiavine clans. Police seized over 15 million euros in the probe. The Casalesis, from Casal di Principe near Caserta, are the mafia families who have forced writer Roberto saviano into police protection with their death threats following the publication pf his 2006 exposé Gomorra. (ANSA).