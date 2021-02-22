Campania council head probed for influence peddling

NAPLES, FEB 22 - The president of the regional council of Campania, Gennaro Oliviero, has been placed under investigation on suspicion of influence peddling in a probe into absenteeism, corruption and bid rigging at the local health agency in Caserta north of Naples, judicial sources said Monday. Oliviero said he was innocent and would "clear things up". Police said those probed had exchanged contracts for cash and luxury items including designer bags. Former Caserta mental health department chief Luigi Carrizzone was among those arrested. (ANSA).