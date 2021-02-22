Campania council head probed for influence peddling

Italy has lost 77,000 shops since 2012 - Confcommercio
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid, anche Bari sfida così il virus: folle, aperitivi, traffico caos e mare.
In Puglia altri 756 casi e 6 morti
NAPLES
22 Febbraio 2021
NAPLES, FEB 22 - The president of the regional council of Campania, Gennaro Oliviero, has been placed under investigation on suspicion of influence peddling in a probe into absenteeism, corruption and bid rigging at the local health agency in Caserta north of Naples, judicial sources said Monday. Oliviero said he was innocent and would "clear things up". Police said those probed had exchanged contracts for cash and luxury items including designer bags. Former Caserta mental health department chief Luigi Carrizzone was among those arrested. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su