COVID: Reopen gyms, pools, theatres says Salvini

ROME
22 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 22 - League leader Matteo Salvini on Monday called for Italy's COVID-19 restrictions to be gradually relaxed so that the nation's gyms, swimming pools, theatres, cinemas and 'oratori' church centres for children can reopen. "Otherwise the damage, not just in economic terms but also in terms of mental health, could be devastating," Salvini told Italia7Gold TV. (ANSA).
