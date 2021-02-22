Man who stabbed ex in street arrested for attempted murder

TURIN, FEB 22 - A 27-year-old Albanian man was arrested for attempted murder Monday after stabbing his ex-girlfriend, a 20-year-old Greek student, in the chest, abdomen and neck in Turin on Sunday night. Police said they had found the knife used in the attack. The woman was taken in serious condition in Turin's Mauriziano Hospital. She is now being treated in intensive care at another Turin hospital, Molinette, after a six-hour operation on her injuries there. Surgeons repaired wounds to her lungs, neck and chest. The attack took place in Largo Marconi, not far from the young woman's home. (ANSA).