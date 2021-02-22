Lunedì 22 Febbraio 2021 | 14:43

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Italy has lost 77,000 shops since 2012 - Confcommercio

Italy has lost 77,000 shops since 2012 - Confcommercio

 
ROME
Italy envoy, Carabiniere killed in attack in Congo

Italy envoy, Carabiniere killed in attack in Congo

 
NAPLES
Campania council head probed for influence peddling

Campania council head probed for influence peddling

 
NAPLES
4 Casalesi-linked businessmen arrested

4 Casalesi-linked businessmen arrested

 
ROME
COVID: France reinforces controls at Italian border

COVID: France reinforces controls at Italian border

 
ROME
Italy envoy, Carabiniere killed in attack in Congo

Italy envoy, Carabiniere killed in attack in Congo

 
BOLOGNA
Woman found dead in home nr Ferrara in suspected murder

Woman found dead in home nr Ferrara in suspected murder

 
ROME
COVID: Reopen gyms, pools, theatres says Salvini

COVID: Reopen gyms, pools, theatres says Salvini

 
TURIN
Man who stabbed ex in street arrested for attempted murder

Man who stabbed ex in street arrested for attempted murder

 
ROME
America's Cup: Luna Rossa ready to battle all the way

America's Cup: Luna Rossa ready to battle all the way

 
FLORENCE
Student, 21, falls to death in Florence

Student, 21, falls to death in Florence

 

Il Biancorosso

Finisce 1-1
Catania-Bari, pareggio da brivido: Frattali salva il match parando un rigore al 93'

Catania-Bari, pareggio da brivido: Frattali salva il match parando un rigore al 93'

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Leccemistero
Surbo, rinvenuta auto crivellata da colpi di arma da fuoco

Surbo, rinvenuta auto crivellata da colpi di arma da fuoco

 
Tarantoindagini della Ps
Manduria, rapine e spaccio droga: sei indagati

Manduria, rapine e spaccio droga: sei indagati

 
Covid news h 24dati regionali
Covid in Basilicata, indice positività al 7,2%: nel week end 107 nuovi casi e altri 4 decessi. Al via vaccinazioni over 80

Covid in Basilicata, indice positività al 7,2%: nel week end 107 nuovi casi e altri 4 decessi. Al via vaccinazioni over 80

 
Barisanità
Bari, malattie rare: al Giovanni XXIII 30mila neonati sottoposti a screening e 100 diagnosi precoci

Bari, malattie rare: al Giovanni XXIII 30mila neonati sottoposti a screening e 100 diagnosi precoci

 
Foggiala decisione
Manfredonia, uccise a coltellate commercialista rivale in amore: 53enne rinviato a giudizio

Manfredonia, uccise a coltellate commercialista rivale in amore: 53enne rinviato a giudizio

 
Potenzaprevenzione
Vaccini Covid, a Matera e Potenza avviata campagna per over 80 anni

Vaccini Covid, a Matera e Potenza avviata campagna per over 80 anni

 
BrindisiIndagini Gdf
Brindisi, truffava i clienti e intascava loro risarcimenti: ai domiciliari avvocato, obbligo dimora per la madre

Brindisi, truffava clienti e intascava i loro risarcimenti: ai domiciliari avvocato. Nei guai anche la madre

 
PhotoNewsAl Palasport
Barletta, la «maratona» dei 700 della scuola per la vaccinazione: in tutta la Bat sono oltre 1600

Barletta, la «maratona» dei 700 della scuola per la vaccinazione: in tutta la Bat sono oltre 1600

 

i più letti

Covid, anche Bari sfida così il virus: folle, aperitivi, traffico caos e mare. «Tutti liberi»

Covid, anche Bari sfida così il virus: folle, aperitivi, traffico caos e mare.
In Puglia altri 756 casi e 6 morti

«Lolita», da Bari vecchia a Polignano, Monopoli e Fasano: ecco i luoghi della fiction tv

«Lolita», da Bari vecchia a Polignano, Monopoli e Fasano: ecco i luoghi della fiction tv

Lolita Lobosco, pioggia di critiche sui social: “A Bari non parliamo così” polemiche sulla fiction Rai Uno “Lolita Lobosco”: “Hanno scimmiottato il barese”

Lolita Lobosco divide la Puglia, pioggia di critiche sui social: «A Bari non parliamo così»

Previsioni meteo della settimana

Previsioni meteo della settimana

Previsioni meteo del weekend

Previsioni meteo del weekend

TURIN

Man who stabbed ex in street arrested for attempted murder

Albanian, 27, attacked Greek, 20, in Turin

Man who stabbed ex in street arrested for attempted murder

TURIN, FEB 22 - A 27-year-old Albanian man was arrested for attempted murder Monday after stabbing his ex-girlfriend, a 20-year-old Greek student, in the chest, abdomen and neck in Turin on Sunday night. Police said they had found the knife used in the attack. The woman was taken in serious condition in Turin's Mauriziano Hospital. She is now being treated in intensive care at another Turin hospital, Molinette, after a six-hour operation on her injuries there. Surgeons repaired wounds to her lungs, neck and chest. The attack took place in Largo Marconi, not far from the young woman's home. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it