America's Cup: Luna Rossa ready to battle all the way

ROME
22 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 22 - Luna Rossa Skipper Max Sirena has said the Italian team is ready to battle all the way in the 36th America's Cup after winning the right to take on holders Team New Zealand by completing a 7- thrashing of INEOS TEAM UK in the final of the Prada Cup on Sunday. "We'll go there with our heads down and we'll fight all the way," Sirena said. "We have lots of new things to try and we cannot relax much. "We'll train in a way so that we don't drop our guard and we keep up the pace. "It's a special moment for the team. "The last time we got to this stage was 20 years ago. "I hope that we have given a few carefree moments to the Italian people who are going through a very difficult situation". (ANSA).
