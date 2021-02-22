Student, 21, falls to death in Florence

FLORENCE, FEB 22 - A 21-year-old student at a private fashion university in Florence fell to his death Sunday night from the fourth floor of an apartment building in the centre of the Tuscan capital, sources said Monday. The young man from Monza fell from a window onto an internal courtyard, they said. He had been at a party with friends, all of them foreigners apart from him. Police found numerous empty bottles of alcohol in the flat. No one else was involved in the fall. Police said they were not ruling out suicide although there did not appear to be anything in his life to support that theory. The man's mother and uncle came down to Florence from Monza on Monday morning. (ANSA).