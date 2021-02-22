Ban on travel between regions extended until March 27

ROME, FEB 22 - Premier Mario Draghi's cabinet on Monday approved a decree extending a ban on travel between Italy's regions until March 27. The ban, part of the restrictions aimed at combatting the spread of COVID-19, was imposed by the past government of ex-premier Giuseppe Conte and was set to expire Thursday The new decree also extends the rule under which no more than two adults, and their children aged under 14, can visit another person's private home. "It is indispensable to continue with the restrictions with the (spread of the COVID) variants," said Health Minister Roberto Speranza. Regional Affairs Minister Maria Stella Gelmini promised that Draghi's executive would make "timely" decisions on COVID restrictions in agreement with the regional governments. One of the criticisms directed at Conte's government was that decisions on coronavirus restrictions were frequently announced at the last minute, giving businesses little time to adapt or meaning that costly preparations made in view of restrictions being eased were for nothing. (ANSA).