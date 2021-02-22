Italy envoy, Carabiniere killed in attack in Congo
ROME
22 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 22 - Italy's ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Luca Attanasio, and a Carabiniere were killed in an attack on their convoy at Goma in the African country on Monday, well-informed sources told ANSA. The nature of the attack is not yet clear. Attanasio died in hospital, sources said. (ANSA).
