++ Italy envoy, Carabiniere killed in attack in Congo ++

ROME, FEB 22 - Italy's ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Luca Attanasio, and a Carabiniere were killed in an attack on their convoy at Goma in the African country on Monday, well-informed sources told ANSA. The nature of the attack is not yet clear. Attanasio died in hospital, sources said. The envoy's car was part of a MONUSCO UN peacekeeping mission convoy including the EU's delegation chief, sources said. The Italian foreign ministry confirmed the killings of Atanasio and the Carabiniere with "deep grief". The United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo or MONUSCO, an acronym based on its French name, is a United Nations peacekeeping force in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) which was established by the United Nations Security Council to monitor the peace process of the Second Congo War, though much of its focus subsequently turned to the Ituri conflict, the Kivu conflict and the Dongo conflict. (ANSA).