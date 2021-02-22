Soccer: Inter four points clear after crushing Milan

ROME, FEB 22 - Inter are four points clear at the top of Serie A after crushing AC Milan 3-0 in the derby on Sunday. Lautaro Martinez scored a double and Romelu Lukaku was also on target after setting up his side's opening goal. Antonio Conte's men have 53 points from 23 games, while second-placed Milan have 49. Third-placed AS Roma have 44 points after being held to a goalless draw at Benevento. Atalanta and Lazio are one point further back after beating Napoli 4-2 and Sampdoria 1-0 at home respectively. Champions Juventus have 42 points and two games in hand. They entertain basement side Crotone later on Monday. (ANSA).