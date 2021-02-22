Soccer: Inter four points clear after crushing Milan

Italy envoy, Carabiniere killed in attack in Congo
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid, anche Bari sfida così il virus: folle, aperitivi, traffico caos e mare.
In Puglia altri 756 casi e 6 morti
ROME
22 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 22 - Inter are four points clear at the top of Serie A after crushing AC Milan 3-0 in the derby on Sunday. Lautaro Martinez scored a double and Romelu Lukaku was also on target after setting up his side's opening goal. Antonio Conte's men have 53 points from 23 games, while second-placed Milan have 49. Third-placed AS Roma have 44 points after being held to a goalless draw at Benevento. Atalanta and Lazio are one point further back after beating Napoli 4-2 and Sampdoria 1-0 at home respectively. Champions Juventus have 42 points and two games in hand. They entertain basement side Crotone later on Monday. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su