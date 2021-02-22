Milan and Ghali team up for campaign to respect COVID rules

ROME, FEB 22 - Italian rapper Ghali is the star of a new communication campaign calling on people to respect the COVID-19-prevention rules launched by the city of Milan together with the YesMilano brand. The campaign features a video, entitled 'Un Nuovo Inizio. Un Passo alla Volta' (A New Start. One Step at a Time), in which Ghali appeals to people to face the new phase of the pandemic with prudence. It tells the story of five citizens who prepare to leave their homes in a deserted Milan on May 4, 2020, the first day of 'phase two' of the COVID emergency. The five, wearing facemasks, set off from their districts, on foot, by bicycle and by tram, and pass by some of Milan's landmarks on the way from the outskirts of the city to the centre. The places that are symbols of the city include the 'San Siro' Meazza Stadium, the Arch of Peace, Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, the Darsena (dock) area, Piazza Leonardo da Vinci, Porta Nuova, the La Scala opera house and the Gratosoglio quarter. Ghali is one of the five and he uses his voice to recall the weeks of the lockdown and call on everyone to "be careful and not be afraid" to make the first step. The words of the rapper call on people to respect the rules and not lose faith in others "because together we are more human than ever". The journey of the five concludes in Piazza del Duomo with the slogan 'A New Start. One Step at a Time'. (ANSA).