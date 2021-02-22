Lunedì 22 Febbraio 2021 | 12:48

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Italy envoy, Carabiniere killed in attack in Congo

Italy envoy, Carabiniere killed in attack in Congo

 
ROME
++ Italy envoy, Carabiniere killed in attack in Congo ++

++ Italy envoy, Carabiniere killed in attack in Congo ++

 
ROME
Ban on travel between regions extended until March 27

Ban on travel between regions extended until March 27

 
ROME
Soccer: Inter four points clear after crushing Milan

Soccer: Inter four points clear after crushing Milan

 
ROME
Milan and Ghali team up for campaign to respect COVID rules

Milan and Ghali team up for campaign to respect COVID rules

 
ROME
Ban on travel between regions to be extended

Ban on travel between regions to be extended

 
ROME
COVID: 15,479 new cases, 353 more victims

COVID: 15,479 new cases, 353 more victims

 
ROME
M5S expels 21 MPs who didn't vote for Draghi

M5S expels 21 MPs who didn't vote for Draghi

 
ROME
COVID Rt number up to 0.99 - ISS

COVID Rt number up to 0.99 - ISS

 
VATICAN CITY
Vatican/Italy: Draghi-Parolin to meet Mar 2

Vatican/Italy: Draghi-Parolin to meet Mar 2

 
ROME
We decided on Gregoretti case together - Salvini

We decided on Gregoretti case together - Salvini

 

Il Biancorosso

Finisce 1-1
Catania-Bari, pareggio da brivido: Frattali salva il match parando un rigore al 93'

Catania-Bari, pareggio da brivido: Frattali salva il match parando un rigore al 93'

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Foggiala decisione
Manfredonia, uccise a coltellate commercialista rivale in amore: 53enne rinviato a giudizio

Manfredonia, uccise a coltellate commercialista rivale in amore: 53enne rinviato a giudizio

 
Tarantoil siderurgico
Mittal Taranto, lavoratori in Cig senza preavviso: la denuncia dei sindacati

Mittal Taranto, lavoratori in Cig senza preavviso: la denuncia dei sindacati

 
Potenzaprevenzione
Vaccini Covid, a Matera e Potenza avviata campagna per over 80 anni

Vaccini Covid, a Matera e Potenza avviata campagna per over 80 anni

 
Bariindagini lampo dei CC
Molfetta, rapina supermercato con coltello: arrestato 32enne

Molfetta, rapina supermercato con coltello: arrestato 32enne

 
BrindisiIndagini Gdf
Brindisi, truffava i clienti e intascava loro risarcimenti: ai domiciliari avvocato, obbligo dimora per la madre

Brindisi, truffava clienti e intascava i loro risarcimenti: ai domiciliari avvocato. Nei guai anche la madre

 
LecceIncidente
Carmiano, scontro tra due auto sulla via per Copertino: muore 70enne di Leverano

Carmiano, scontro tra due auto sulla via per Copertino: muore 70enne di Leverano

 
PotenzaIl rapporto
Basilicata, imprese innovative: il 100% preferisce nascere «on line» rispetto al 37% italiano

Basilicata, imprese innovative: il 100% preferisce nascere «on line» rispetto al 37% italiano

 
PhotoNewsAl Palasport
Barletta, la «maratona» dei 700 della scuola per la vaccinazione: in tutta la Bat sono oltre 1600

Barletta, la «maratona» dei 700 della scuola per la vaccinazione: in tutta la Bat sono oltre 1600

 

i più letti

Covid, anche Bari sfida così il virus: folle, aperitivi, traffico caos e mare. «Tutti liberi»

Covid, anche Bari sfida così il virus: folle, aperitivi, traffico caos e mare.
In Puglia altri 756 casi e 6 morti

«Lolita», da Bari vecchia a Polignano, Monopoli e Fasano: ecco i luoghi della fiction tv

«Lolita», da Bari vecchia a Polignano, Monopoli e Fasano: ecco i luoghi della fiction tv

Previsioni meteo della settimana

Previsioni meteo della settimana

Previsioni meteo del weekend

Previsioni meteo del weekend

Sicilia, Etna: spettacolare eruzione vulcanica VIDEO

SICILIA - Catania, Etna: spettacolare eruzione vulcanica VIDEO

ROME

Milan and Ghali team up for campaign to respect COVID rules

Rapper stars in video calling for prudence during pandemic

Milan and Ghali team up for campaign to respect COVID rules

ROME, FEB 22 - Italian rapper Ghali is the star of a new communication campaign calling on people to respect the COVID-19-prevention rules launched by the city of Milan together with the YesMilano brand. The campaign features a video, entitled 'Un Nuovo Inizio. Un Passo alla Volta' (A New Start. One Step at a Time), in which Ghali appeals to people to face the new phase of the pandemic with prudence. It tells the story of five citizens who prepare to leave their homes in a deserted Milan on May 4, 2020, the first day of 'phase two' of the COVID emergency. The five, wearing facemasks, set off from their districts, on foot, by bicycle and by tram, and pass by some of Milan's landmarks on the way from the outskirts of the city to the centre. The places that are symbols of the city include the 'San Siro' Meazza Stadium, the Arch of Peace, Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, the Darsena (dock) area, Piazza Leonardo da Vinci, Porta Nuova, the La Scala opera house and the Gratosoglio quarter. Ghali is one of the five and he uses his voice to recall the weeks of the lockdown and call on everyone to "be careful and not be afraid" to make the first step. The words of the rapper call on people to respect the rules and not lose faith in others "because together we are more human than ever". The journey of the five concludes in Piazza del Duomo with the slogan 'A New Start. One Step at a Time'. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it