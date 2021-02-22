Lunedì 22 Febbraio 2021 | 10:43

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Ban on travel between regions to be extended

Ban on travel between regions to be extended

 
ROME
COVID: 15,479 new cases, 353 more victims

COVID: 15,479 new cases, 353 more victims

 
ROME
M5S expels 21 MPs who didn't vote for Draghi

M5S expels 21 MPs who didn't vote for Draghi

 
ROME
COVID Rt number up to 0.99 - ISS

COVID Rt number up to 0.99 - ISS

 
VATICAN CITY
Vatican/Italy: Draghi-Parolin to meet Mar 2

Vatican/Italy: Draghi-Parolin to meet Mar 2

 
ROME
We decided on Gregoretti case together - Salvini

We decided on Gregoretti case together - Salvini

 
CORTINA D'AMPEZZO
Skiing: De Aliprandini gets world silver

Skiing: De Aliprandini gets world silver

 
VATICAN CITY
Show team spirit, pope tells Samp

Show team spirit, pope tells Samp

 
ROME
Eni to go carbon neutral by 2050

Eni to go carbon neutral by 2050

 
BARI
'Gay' prison warder commits suicide

'Gay' prison warder commits suicide

 
ROME
COVID: Bolzano, Umbria likely to become red zones

COVID: Bolzano, Umbria likely to become red zones

 

Il Biancorosso

Finisce 1-1
Catania-Bari, pareggio da brivido: Frattali salva il match parando un rigore al 93'

Catania-Bari, pareggio da brivido: Frattali salva il match parando un rigore al 93'

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BrindisiIndagini Gdf
Brindisi, truffava i clienti e intascava loro risarcimenti: ai domiciliari avvocato, obbligo dimora per la madre

Brindisi, truffava clienti e intascava i loro risarcimenti: ai domiciliari avvocato. Nei guai anche la madre

 
Baricontrolli dei CC Forestali
Noci, rifiuti edili scaricati in una cava dismessa: due denunciati

Noci, rifiuti edili scaricati in una cava dismessa: due denunciati

 
Foggiacontrolli della ps
Cerignola, spacciatori incastrati dal fiuto di due cani antidroga: due in manette

Cerignola, spacciatori incastrati dal fiuto dei cani antidroga: due in manette

 
LecceIncidente
Carmiano, scontro tra due auto sulla via per Copertino: muore 70enne di Leverano

Carmiano, scontro tra due auto sulla via per Copertino: muore 70enne di Leverano

 
PotenzaIl rapporto
Basilicata, imprese innovative: il 100% preferisce nascere «on line» rispetto al 37% italiano

Basilicata, imprese innovative: il 100% preferisce nascere «on line» rispetto al 37% italiano

 
PhotoNewsAl Palasport
Barletta, la «maratona» dei 700 della scuola per la vaccinazione: in tutta la Bat sono oltre 1600

Barletta, la «maratona» dei 700 della scuola per la vaccinazione: in tutta la Bat sono oltre 1600

 
TarantoFiabe ai tempi di Covid
«Re Arcobaleno e gli altri racconti: mamma dona ai suoi figli l'antidoto della fantasia

«Re Arcobaleno e gli altri racconti: mamma dona ai suoi figli l'antidoto della fantasia

 
MateraIl virus
Covid 19, il sindaco di Matera: «Aumento casi dovuto a imprudenza»

Covid 19, il sindaco di Matera: «Aumento casi dovuto a imprudenza»

 

i più letti

Covid, anche Bari sfida così il virus: folle, aperitivi, traffico caos e mare. «Tutti liberi»

Covid, anche Bari sfida così il virus: folle, aperitivi, traffico caos e mare.
In Puglia altri 756 casi e 6 morti

«Lolita», da Bari vecchia a Polignano, Monopoli e Fasano: ecco i luoghi della fiction tv

«Lolita», da Bari vecchia a Polignano, Monopoli e Fasano: ecco i luoghi della fiction tv

Previsioni meteo della settimana

Previsioni meteo della settimana

Previsioni meteo del weekend

Previsioni meteo del weekend

Sicilia, Etna: spettacolare eruzione vulcanica VIDEO

SICILIA - Catania, Etna: spettacolare eruzione vulcanica VIDEO

ROME

Ban on travel between regions to be extended

Gelmini promises 'timely' COVID measures agreed with regions

Ban on travel between regions to be extended

ROME, FEB 22 - Premier Mario Draghi's cabinet is expected to extend a ban on travel between Italy's regions by a month during a meeting on Monday. The ban, part of the restrictions aimed at combatting the spread of COVID-19, was imposed by the past government of ex-premier Giuseppe Conte and was set to expire Thursday. "It is indispensable to continue with the restrictions with the (spread of the COVID) variants," said Health Minister Roberto Speranza. Regional Affairs Minister Maria Stella Gelmini promised that Draghi's executive would make "timely" decisions on COVID restrictions in agreement with the regional governments. One of the criticisms directed at Conte's government was that decisions on coronavirus restrictions were frequently announced at the last minute, giving businesses little time to adapt or meaning that costly preparations made in view of restrictions being eased were for nothing. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it