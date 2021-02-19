Venerdì 19 Febbraio 2021 | 17:45

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID: 15,479 new cases, 353 more victims

COVID: 15,479 new cases, 353 more victims

 
ROME
M5S expels 21 MPs who didn't vote for Draghi

M5S expels 21 MPs who didn't vote for Draghi

 
ROME
COVID Rt number up to 0.99 - ISS

COVID Rt number up to 0.99 - ISS

 
VATICAN CITY
Vatican/Italy: Draghi-Parolin to meet Mar 2

Vatican/Italy: Draghi-Parolin to meet Mar 2

 
ROME
We decided on Gregoretti case together - Salvini

We decided on Gregoretti case together - Salvini

 
CORTINA D'AMPEZZO
Skiing: De Aliprandini gets world silver

Skiing: De Aliprandini gets world silver

 
VATICAN CITY
Show team spirit, pope tells Samp

Show team spirit, pope tells Samp

 
ROME
Eni to go carbon neutral by 2050

Eni to go carbon neutral by 2050

 
BARI
'Gay' prison warder commits suicide

'Gay' prison warder commits suicide

 
ROME
COVID: Bolzano, Umbria likely to become red zones

COVID: Bolzano, Umbria likely to become red zones

 
NUORO
Farmer killed in ambush on Sardinia

Farmer killed in ambush on Sardinia

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, scoppia la Cianci-mania dopo il gol d'esordio del bomber: il video del tripudio diventa virale

Bari calcio, scoppia la Cianci-mania dopo il gol d'esordio del bomber: il video del tripudio diventa virale

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaTragedia sfiorata
Potenza, guardrail squarcia auto: conducente salvo per miracolo

Potenza, guardrail squarcia auto: conducente salvo per miracolo

 
Materal'operazione
Matera, sequestrati beni per 400mila euro a 37enne coinvolto in operazione «Narcos» della Dda

Matera, sequestrati beni per 400mila euro a 37enne coinvolto in operazione «Narcos» della Dda

 
FoggiaLa scoperta
San Severo, nel cortile del carcere «piove» pacco con telefonini e droga

San Severo, nel cortile del carcere «piove» pacco con telefonini e droga

 
Covid news h 24L'emergenza
Bari, contagi Covid in scuola infanzia al S.Paolo: plesso chiuso per una settimana

Bari, contagi Covid in scuola infanzia al S.Paolo: plesso chiuso per una settimana

 
Leccele indagini
Merine, dimesso muore poco dopo: indagati 2 medici per omicidio colposo

Merine, dimesso muore poco dopo: indagati 2 medici per omicidio colposo

 
Tarantostalking
Grottaglie, perseguita la sua ex e si scaglia contro i poliziotti_ arrestato 32enne

Grottaglie, perseguita la sua ex e si scaglia contro i poliziotti: arrestato 32enne

 
BrindisiL'emergenza
Brindisi, hotel a disposizione gratuitamente e in sicurezza per campagna vaccini Covid

Brindisi, hotel a disposizione gratis e in sicurezza per campagna vaccini Covid

 
BatL'emergenza
Vaccini anti Covid nella BAT: «Serve accelerare, altrimenti ci vorranno anni»

Vaccini anti Covid nella BAT: «Serve accelerare, altrimenti ci vorranno anni»

 

i più letti

Puglia, variante inglese Covid: è a Fasano il focolaio

Puglia, variante inglese Covid: è a Fasano il focolaio

Covid 19, da sabato in Puglia vaccini per over 80, prof e personale scolastico: gli orari

Covid 19, da sabato in Puglia vaccini per docenti e personale scolastico. Lunedì tocca agli over 80: 131mila i prenotati

Pantera avvistata nel Barese: dalla Prefettura decalogo per evitare rischi. Segnalazione al Di Venere: ma è un fake

Pantera avvistata nel Barese: dalla Prefettura decalogo per evitare rischi. Segnalazione al Di Venere: ma è un fake

Covid, muore medico ed ex sindaco di Locorotondo: ancora una vittima tra i camici bianchi

Covid, muore medico ed ex sindaco di Locorotondo: 324esima vittima tra i camici bianchi

Puglia, per ora resta in gialla: oggi altri 847 casi e 27 morti. Scuola «fai da te», attesa per l'ordinanza

Puglia, per ora resta gialla: oggi 847 casi e 27 morti. Scuola «fai da te», attesa l'ordinanza e domani via vaccinazioni

ROME

COVID: 15,479 new cases, 353 more victims

Death toll tops 95,000

COVID: 15,479 new cases, 353 more victims

ROME, FEB 19 - There have been 15,479 new COVID-19 cases, and 353 more victims, in Italy in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said Friday. That compares to 13,762 and 347 Thursday. The death toll has passed 95,000, at 95,235. Some 297,128 more tests have been carried out in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. That compares to 288,458 Thursday. The positivity rate has risen 0.4% to 5.2%. Intensive care cases rose by 14, and hospital admissions fell by 132. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it