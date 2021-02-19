M5S expels 21 MPs who didn't vote for Draghi

COVID: 15,479 new cases, 353 more victims
ROME
19 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 19 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) on Friday expelled 21 MPs who didn't vote confidence in Mario Draghi's new government Thursday, parliamentary sources told ANSA. The Lower House members either voted against the ex-ECB chief, abstained, or did not turn up for the vote in the House, the second of two overwhelming votes in Draghi's favour. (ANSA).
