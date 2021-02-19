Vatican/Italy: Draghi-Parolin to meet Mar 2

VATICAN CITY, FEB 19 - A bilateral meeting between the Holy See and Italy on the anniversary of the Latern pacts and the Concordat's revision, initially scheduled for February 12, will now be held on March 2 with Premier Mario Draghi leading the Italian delegation and Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolini the Vatican one, sources at the Holy See told ANSA Friday. A traditional reception will not be held due to the COVID emergency, which will also impose restrictions, the sources said. The Lateran Pacts of 1929 were agreements between the Kingdom of Italy under King Victor Emanuel III and the Holy See under Pope Pius XI to settle the long-standing Roman Question. The treaty and associated pacts were named after the Lateran Palace where they were signed on 11 February 1929, and the Italian parliament ratified them on 7 June 1929. The treaty recognized Vatican City as an independent state under the sovereignty of the Holy See. The Italian government also agreed to give the Roman Catholic Church financial compensation for the loss of the Papal States. In 1948, the Lateran Treaty was recognized in the Constitution of Italy as regulating the relations between the state and the Catholic Church. In 1984, an agreement was signed, revising the concordat. Among other things, both sides declared: "The principle of the Catholic religion as the sole religion of the Italian State, originally referred to by the Lateran Pacts, shall be considered to be no longer in force". (ANSA).