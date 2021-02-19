We decided on Gregoretti case together - Salvini

ROME, FEB 19 - League leader Matteo Salvini reiterated on Friday that the decisions he made regarding migrants aboard the Gregoretti coast guard ship when he was interior minister in 2019 were made together with the rest of the then government. Salvini could go on a trial for abduction for refusing a landing berth to the 131 migrants aboard the Gregoretti ship from July 27 to 31, 2019, when authorisation to land at Augusta near Siracusa came from a judge. The case is one of several stemming from Salvini's former closed ports policy against migrant-rescue ships during his 14-month stint as interior minister in ex-premier Giuseppe Conte's first government. "I'm the one who risks 15 years in jail," Salvini said after a hearing before a Preliminary Hearing Judge (GUP). "They all pontificate and they all chatter but I'm the one who is in the bunker courtroom, where the mafia trials are held, "Matteo Salvini is the defendant. "I heard of correct, coherent reconstruction of events today. "What we did, we did together. We decided together. We celebrated together". (ANSA).