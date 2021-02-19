Show team spirit, pope tells Samp

VATICAN CITY, FEB 19 - Pope Francis on Friday welcomed Serie A side Sampdoria in a private audience and told them to always uphold team spirit. "You can go forward. But you must neber go forward on your own, always as a team, always as a team, that is important," said Francis in off-the-cuff remarks after receiving Chairman Massimo Ferrero, coach Claudio Ranieri, and the players. "Never lose your love for football, like when you were children," the pontiff added. Ferrereo gave Francis a Samp shirt and a banner marking the occasion. The pope welcomed the players one by one and then stood for a photo with them and Ferrero and his family. The Genoese club have won Serie A once, in 1991. The club has also won the Coppa Italia four times, in 1985, 1988, 1989 and 1994, and the Supercoppa Italiana once, in 1991. Their biggest European success came when they won the Cup Winners' Cup in 1990. They also reached the European Cup final in 1992, losing the final 1-0 to Barcelona after extra time. Samp, who go to Lazio Saturday, are 10th in Serie A. (ANSA).