Skiing: De Aliprandini gets world silver

We decided on Gregoretti case together - Salvini
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid 19, da sabato in Puglia vaccini per docenti e personale scolastico. Lunedì tocca agli over 80: 131mila i prenotati
Pantera avvistata nel Barese: dalla Prefettura decalogo per evitare rischi. Segnalazione al Di Venere: ma è un fake
CORTINA D'AMPEZZO
19 Febbraio 2021
CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, FEB 19 - Italy's Luca De Aliprandini on Friday won the silver medal in the giant slalom at the world skiing championships at Cortina. It is Italy's second medal after Marta Bassino's shared gold in the parallel giant slalom. France's Mathieu Faivre won the gold while the bronze went to Austria's Marco Schwarz. De Aliprandini, 30, is from Cles in Trentino. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su