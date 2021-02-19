Skiing: De Aliprandini gets world silver

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, FEB 19 - Italy's Luca De Aliprandini on Friday won the silver medal in the giant slalom at the world skiing championships at Cortina. It is Italy's second medal after Marta Bassino's shared gold in the parallel giant slalom. France's Mathieu Faivre won the gold while the bronze went to Austria's Marco Schwarz. De Aliprandini, 30, is from Cles in Trentino. (ANSA).