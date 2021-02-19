Eni to go carbon neutral by 2050

ROME, FEB 19 - Fuels group Eni said Friday it aims to be fully carbon neutral by 2050. The oil and gas group posted an adjusted net loss of 742 million euros for last year. CEO Claudio Descalzi said it had responded "promptly" in a tough year. The energy giant also booked a net loss of 8.6 billion euros in 2020, suffering like its peers as the coronavirus pandemic pushed down the price of oil and gas. In the fourth quarter of 2020 alone, as the economy recovered some of the ground lost earlier in the year due to stringent virus lockdowns, Eni posted a net loss of 725 million euros, again worse than expected. (ANSA).