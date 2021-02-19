Venerdì 19 Febbraio 2021 | 16:02

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
We decided on Gregoretti case together - Salvini

We decided on Gregoretti case together - Salvini

 
CORTINA D'AMPEZZO
Skiing: De Aliprandini gets world silver

Skiing: De Aliprandini gets world silver

 
VATICAN CITY
Show team spirit, pope tells Samp

Show team spirit, pope tells Samp

 
ROME
Eni to go carbon neutral by 2050

Eni to go carbon neutral by 2050

 
BARI
'Gay' prison warder commits suicide

'Gay' prison warder commits suicide

 
ROME
COVID: Bolzano, Umbria likely to become red zones

COVID: Bolzano, Umbria likely to become red zones

 
NUORO
Farmer killed in ambush on Sardinia

Farmer killed in ambush on Sardinia

 
ROME
Piedmont, Turin officials probed over smog in city

Piedmont, Turin officials probed over smog in city

 
ROMA
Zagaria clan distribution 'king' released amid Camorra probe

Zagaria clan distribution 'king' released amid Camorra probe

 
PESCARA
4 missing hikers' bodies found

4 missing hikers' bodies found

 
TURIN
2 convicted in teacher dismissal over sex tape

2 convicted in teacher dismissal over sex tape

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, scoppia la Cianci-mania dopo il gol d'esordio del bomber: il video del tripudio diventa virale

Bari calcio, scoppia la Cianci-mania dopo il gol d'esordio del bomber: il video del tripudio diventa virale

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Covid news h 24L'emergenza
Bari, contagi Covid in scuola infanzia al S.Paolo: plesso chiuso per una settimana

Bari, contagi Covid in scuola infanzia al S.Paolo: plesso chiuso per una settimana

 
Leccele indagini
Merine, dimesso muore poco dopo: indagati 2 medici per omicidio colposo

Merine, dimesso muore poco dopo: indagati 2 medici per omicidio colposo

 
Tarantostalking
Grottaglie, perseguita la sua ex e si scaglia contro i poliziotti_ arrestato 32enne

Grottaglie, perseguita la sua ex e si scaglia contro i poliziotti: arrestato 32enne

 
Covid news h 24dati regionali
Covid in Basilicata, 142 nuovi casi su 1642 test e tre decessi: tasso di positività all'8,6%

Covid in Basilicata, 142 nuovi casi su 1642 test e tre decessi: tasso di positività all'8,6%

 
MateraLa decisione
Rotondella, omicidio ingegnere: presunto assassino trasferito nel carcere di Bari

Rotondella, omicidio ingegnere: presunto assassino trasferito nel carcere di Bari

 
Foggial'ordinanza
Foggia, minacce e botte da orbi alla ex moglie e figlio minore: arrestato 34enne extracomunitario

Foggia, minacce e botte da orbi alla ex moglie e figlio minore: arrestato 34enne extracomunitario

 
BrindisiL'emergenza
Brindisi, hotel a disposizione gratuitamente e in sicurezza per campagna vaccini Covid

Brindisi, hotel a disposizione gratis e in sicurezza per campagna vaccini Covid

 
BatL'emergenza
Vaccini anti Covid nella BAT: «Serve accelerare, altrimenti ci vorranno anni»

Vaccini anti Covid nella BAT: «Serve accelerare, altrimenti ci vorranno anni»

 

i più letti

Puglia, variante inglese Covid: è a Fasano il focolaio

Puglia, variante inglese Covid: è a Fasano il focolaio

Covid 19, da sabato in Puglia vaccini per over 80, prof e personale scolastico: gli orari

Covid 19, da sabato in Puglia vaccini per docenti e personale scolastico. Lunedì tocca agli over 80: 131mila i prenotati

Pantera avvistata nel Barese: dalla Prefettura decalogo per evitare rischi. Segnalazione al Di Venere: ma è un fake

Pantera avvistata nel Barese: dalla Prefettura decalogo per evitare rischi. Segnalazione al Di Venere: ma è un fake

Covid, muore medico ed ex sindaco di Locorotondo: ancora una vittima tra i camici bianchi

Covid, muore medico ed ex sindaco di Locorotondo: 324esima vittima tra i camici bianchi

Previsioni meteo della settimana

Previsioni meteo della settimana

ROME

Eni to go carbon neutral by 2050

Energy giant posts net loss of 8.6 bn in 2020

Eni to go carbon neutral by 2050

ROME, FEB 19 - Fuels group Eni said Friday it aims to be fully carbon neutral by 2050. The oil and gas group posted an adjusted net loss of 742 million euros for last year. CEO Claudio Descalzi said it had responded "promptly" in a tough year. The energy giant also booked a net loss of 8.6 billion euros in 2020, suffering like its peers as the coronavirus pandemic pushed down the price of oil and gas. In the fourth quarter of 2020 alone, as the economy recovered some of the ground lost earlier in the year due to stringent virus lockdowns, Eni posted a net loss of 725 million euros, again worse than expected. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it