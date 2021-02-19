Zagaria clan distribution 'king' released amid Camorra probe

ROMA, 19 FEB - Following the release of three nephews of a clan leader of the Camorra criminal organization and their "accountants", also businessman Paolo Siciliano, believed to be complicit in their alleged crimes, has been released. The suspects had been jailed as part of a Naples anti-mafia directorate investigation into the infiltration of the Zagaria clan into the supermarket business. Siciliano, dubbed the 'king' of food distribution and boasting well-known brands and numerous retail outlets between Caserta and Naples, is held to be the partner of Filippo Capaldo, nephew of the Casalesi clan boss Michele Zagaria, who has been released from custody after a decision by a Naples court with which an appeal had been filed by the businessman's lawyers, Claudio Sgambato and Federico Simoncelli. The court is a different one from the one that on Feb. 8 ruled to annul a detention order for - thus releasing - the brothers Filippo, Nicola, and Mario Francesco (sons of Beatrice Zagaria, Michele's sister), the two accountants Michela Di Nuzzo and her mother Viola Ianniello, as well as Di Nuzzo's husband Giovanni Merola. Thursday evening's ruling on Siciliano is seen as a blow to the probe by the Naples anti-mafia directorate. The investigation had led to eight arrests on Jan. 22 but the courts had annulled alll of the detention orders only a few days later. Investigators say that over the years Capaldo, believed to be the boss of the Zagaria clan, had entered into a business partnership with Siciliano, who runs dozens of supermarkets, and in so doing set up several companies under fake names of foodstuffs provided to the supermarkets, which were actually controlled by Capaldo's brothers. (ANSA).