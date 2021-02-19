Piedmont, Turin officials probed over smog in city

ROME, FEB 19 - Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino and Piedmont Governor Alberto Cirio have been put under investigation by criminal prosecutors over smog levels in Turin along with their predecessors, Piero Fassino and Sergio Chiamparino respectively, sources said on Friday. The city and regional environment chiefs of recent years are also set to get notification they are being probed, the sources said. They are accused of not taking the necessary measures to adequately combat the problem. Among other things, they alleged failed to "take account of the vulnerability of sensitive groups" such as children in their policies. Fassino, an MP for the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), said he was "dismayed and astounded" at the news because "my administration always chose to protect the city's environmental quality". He said he had not yet received the notification and had learned of the investigation from the media. (ANSA).