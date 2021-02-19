'Gay' prison warder commits suicide

BARI, FEB 19 - A 56-year-old allegedly homosexual warder at Turi Prison near Bari committed suicide earlier this week after being tormented for years with gay slurs, rights group Gens Nova president Antonio La Scala said Friday. The man, from Bitritto near Bari, was a member of the association. The warder, who lived with his parents and was single, "was at the end of his tether", said La Scala. The man's mother is set to file a complaint to find out why her son still had his service pistol with him despite being on administrative leave. (ANSA).