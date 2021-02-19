Venerdì 19 Febbraio 2021 | 14:16

NUORO

Farmer killed in ambush on Sardinia

Man, 54, was cleared of attempted murder in 1990s

Farmer killed in ambush on Sardinia

NUORO, FEB 19 - A 54-year-old sheep farmer was killed in an apparent ambush on Sardinia on Friday, local police said. The man was shot dead at Ortueri near Nuoro. The man, Marcello Musu, was hit by several rifle shots. The victim, who leaves a wife and two small children, was arrested but later cleared over the attempted murder of a local farmer at the start of the 1990s. (ANSA).

