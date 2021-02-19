4 missing hikers' bodies found

PESCARA, FEB 19 - The bodies of four hikers missing after being hit by an avalanche in the Abruzzo mountains on January 25 were found on Friday. The bodies found on Mt Velino were identified as those of Valeria Mella, 25, Tonino Durante, 60 , GianMauro Frabotta, 33, and Gianmarco Degni, 26. All four hikers were from the nearby city of Avezzano. There had been an intensive search effort to find their bodies since they went missing, with the mountain rescue service using dogs and helicopters. Mt Velino is one of the highest peaks in the Val Majelama. (ANSA).