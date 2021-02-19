2 convicted in teacher dismissal over sex tape

'Gay' prison warder commits suicide
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid 19, da sabato in Puglia vaccini per docenti e personale scolastico. Lunedì tocca agli over 80: 131mila i prenotati
Pantera avvistata nel Barese: dalla Prefettura decalogo per evitare rischi. Segnalazione al Di Venere: ma è un fake
TURIN
19 Febbraio 2021
TURIN, FEB 19 - A Turin court on Friday convicted two people, a head teacher and a pupil's mother, over the 2018 dismissal of a nursery-school teacher hear Turin who lost her job after a sex tape was published on the Internet against her will. The video, judged pornographic, was posted on social media without the teacher's knowledge. The nursery head got a suspended jail term of one year and one month; and the pupil's mother got 12 months, again suspended. The young teacher stood as a civil plaintiff and was awarded damages. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su