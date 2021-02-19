2 convicted in teacher dismissal over sex tape

TURIN, FEB 19 - A Turin court on Friday convicted two people, a head teacher and a pupil's mother, over the 2018 dismissal of a nursery-school teacher hear Turin who lost her job after a sex tape was published on the Internet against her will. The video, judged pornographic, was posted on social media without the teacher's knowledge. The nursery head got a suspended jail term of one year and one month; and the pupil's mother got 12 months, again suspended. The young teacher stood as a civil plaintiff and was awarded damages. (ANSA).