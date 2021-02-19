Man arrested for beating ex-wife, son for years

ROME, FEB 19 - A 34-year-old man was arrested in Foggia on Friday on suspicion of beating his ex-wife and young son for years, judicial sources said. The man has been charged with domestic abuse. He has already been tried on similar charges, police said. On one occasion, they said, he kicked and punched his ex so hard she was knocked out. Then, last summer, he allegedly beat his son because he thought he was eating too fast, (ANSA).