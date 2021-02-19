'Panther' sighted near Bari

BARI, FEB 19 - A large cat thought to be a panther has been sighted in the countryside around Bari in Puglia, local sources said. The sightings have come in the fields between Loseto, a quarter of Bari, and Adelfia. An emergency committee warned the local community of "the risks attached to the presence of the feline". Citizens were urged to be careful about moving around on the outskirts of Bari, in little frequented and poorly lit spots, avoiding sport and walks in the open air, putting out rubbish and walking their pets. They were also told to avoid abandoned buildings and to approach large trees with great caution, be careful about their pets and watch out for large animals hitting their cars. Residents were also urged not to spread fake news about the sightings because false sightings would impede the search for the suspected panther. (ANSA).