Recovery Fund makes Audit Court even more crucial - Draghi

ROME, FEB 19 - Premier Mario Draghi told Italy's Audit Court on Friday that its role has become even more important, with Italy set to get over 200 billion euros in grants and low-interest loans from the EU's COVID-19 Recovery Fund. "Today the court has become even more crucial," Draghi said at the ceremony for the inauguration of the State auditor's judicial year. "The Recovery and Resilience Facility allocates significant financial resources to our country, setting a clear direction - invest in the future. "It is up to those who govern to make the strategic decisions, to those who administer to execute them in an effective and efficient way, and to those who check to verify that the resources are correctly used. "Government, parliament, civil service, Audit court and all our country's institutions must be the lead players of a path of economic and social rebirth". Draghi said the court had to be "intransigent" but "rapid at the same time". "The extraordinary times we live in demand this," he said. (ANSA).