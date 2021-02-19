Cops probe race hate agst Segre after vaccination

MILAN, FEB 19 - Italian police are looking into threats and insults posted online against 90-year-old Holocaust survivor and Life Senator Liliana Segre after she got vaccinated against COVID-19 on Thursday, judicial sources said Friday. The probe is into threats aggravated by discrimination and racial hatred, the sources said. Posts included unprintable insults, antisemitic jibes, questions asking "why her and my grandma no", and others voicing the hope she would suffer the worst possible adverse reactions to the jab. It is not the first time the Auschwitz survivor has been targeted by racial and anti-semitic Web hate. She was inundated with insults after turning up for a Senate confidence vote in the government of ex-premier Giuseppe Conte last month. Health Minister Roberto Speranza paid tribute to Segre after she had her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Milan hospital on Thursday. "A life that is an example for everyone. Even in the most simple gestures," Speranza said via Facebook. "Thank you Liliana Segre". (ANSA).