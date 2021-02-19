Italy least violent country in EU says rights agency

ROME, FEB 19 - Italy is the least violent country in the European Union along with Malta, according to a report by the EU Agency for Fundamental Rights that was released on Friday. The report said only 3% of the people it surveyed in Italy said they had experienced physical violence in the last five years, compared to an EU average of 9%. The rate was highest in Estonia (18%), Finland (16%) and the Czech Republic (16%). It said 17% of people in Italy had experienced acts of harassment in the last five years, compared to an EU average of 41%. However, the report said that 70% of the women who suffered harassment did not report it. (ANSA).