Disabled man, 67, dies in La Spezia home fire

GENOA, FEB 19 - A 67-year-old disabled man died in a fire in his flat in La Spezia near Genoa on Friday, local sources said. Two other people were taken to hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation. They are the man's 52-year-old woman carer, and another man, sources said. Fire teams are trying to establish what caused the blaze. An autopsy has been ordered. (ANSA).