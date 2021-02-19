1 of 4 missing hikers body found
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid 19, da sabato in Puglia vaccini per docenti e personale scolastico. Lunedì tocca agli over 80: 131mila i prenotati
Pantera avvistata nel Barese: dalla Prefettura decalogo per evitare rischi. Segnalazione al Di Venere: ma è un fake
PESCARA
19 Febbraio 2021
PESCARA, FEB 19 - The body of one of four hikers missing after being hit by an avalanche in the Abruzzo mountains on January 25 was found on Friday. The body was identified as that of Valeria Mella, 25. Still under the snow on Mt Velino are the bodies of Tonino Durante, 60 , GianMauro Frabotta, 33, and Gianmarco Degni, 26. All four hikers were from Avezzano. There has been an intensive search effort to find their bodies since they went missing, with the mountain rescue service using dogs and helicopters. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su