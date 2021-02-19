Inflation turns positive in Jan after 8 mts negative

ROME, FEB 19 - Italian inflation turned positive again in January after 8 months in negative territory, ISTAT said Friday. The consumer price index rose 0.7% on a monthly basis and 0.4% on an annual basis, the stats agency said. This came after an annual fall of 0.2% in December. ISTAT said the rise in the index was mainly due to energy prices. 'Acquired inflation' for 2021 is 0.6% for the general index and 0.3% for the underlying component, the statistics agency said. Farm group Coldiretti said food products were pushing Italy out of deflation. Their overall price was 0.6% up in January, with peaks of 3% for fruit, the agricultural association said. The inflation trolley of most frequently bought household goods saw prices rise by 0.4% in January. (ANSA).