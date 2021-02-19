COVID Rt number up to 0.99 - ISS

1 of 4 missing hikers body found
ROME
19 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 19 - Italy's average COVID-19 Rt reproduction number rose to 0.99 in the period of January 27-Frbuary 9, according to the weekly coronavirus monitoring report of the Higher Health Institute. It said the Rt range was 0.95-1.07. The report said the incidence of COVID-19 cases in Italy was 135.46 per 100,000 inhabitants in the week of February 8-14, up from 133.13 per 100,000 inhabitants between February 1 and 7. It said this was "distant" from the level of up to 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants that would make it possible to start tacking and tracing the close contacts of people infected with the virus again. (ANSA).
