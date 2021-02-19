Venerdì 19 Febbraio 2021 | 12:27

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

PESCARA
1 of 4 missing hikers body found

1 of 4 missing hikers body found

 
GENOA
Disabled man, 67, dies in La Spezia home fire

Disabled man, 67, dies in La Spezia home fire

 
ROME
Italy least violent country in EU says rights agency

Italy least violent country in EU says rights agency

 
ROME
Inflation turns positive in Jan after 8 mts negative

Inflation turns positive in Jan after 8 mts negative

 
ROME
COVID Rt number up to 0.99 - ISS

COVID Rt number up to 0.99 - ISS

 
ROME
Much of Italy set to become COVID 'orange zone'

Much of Italy set to become COVID 'orange zone'

 
ROME
Draghi govt gets down to work after parliament's backing

Draghi govt gets down to work after parliament's backing

 
ROME
Draghi calls for 'reasonable' trial lengths

Draghi calls for 'reasonable' trial lengths

 
VICENZA
Man kills wife, hangs self near Vicenza

Man kills wife, hangs self near Vicenza

 
ROME
COVID: 13,762 new cases, 347 more victims

COVID: 13,762 new cases, 347 more victims

 
BRUSSELS
Draghi great supporter of NATO - Stoltenberg

Draghi great supporter of NATO - Stoltenberg

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, scoppia la Cianci-mania dopo il gol d'esordio del bomber: il video del tripudio diventa virale

Bari calcio, scoppia la Cianci-mania dopo il gol d'esordio del bomber: il video del tripudio diventa virale

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Potenzaambiente
Deposito scorie nucleari in Basilicata, Bardi: «Secco "no" per ragioni scientifiche»

Deposito scorie nucleari in Basilicata, Bardi: «Secco "no" per ragioni scientifiche»

 
Bariquesta mattina
Bari, sit-in di protesta ex Socrate per rivendicare diritto alla casa

Bari, sit-in di protesta ex Socrate per rivendicare diritto alla casa Vd

 
MateraLa decisione
Rotondella, omicidio ingegnere: presunto assassino trasferito nel carcere di Bari

Rotondella, omicidio ingegnere: presunto assassino trasferito nel carcere di Bari

 
Foggial'ordinanza
Foggia, minacce e botte da orbi alla ex moglie e figlio minore: arrestato 34enne extracomunitario

Foggia, minacce e botte da orbi alla ex moglie e figlio minore: arrestato 34enne extracomunitario

 
Leccetragedia sfiorata
Alessano, ferisce con le forbici operatore della comunità,: 17enne nei guai

Alessano, ferisce con le forbici operatore della comunità,: 17enne nei guai

 
BrindisiL'emergenza
Brindisi, hotel a disposizione gratuitamente e in sicurezza per campagna vaccini Covid

Brindisi, hotel a disposizione gratis e in sicurezza per campagna vaccini Covid

 
BatL'emergenza
Vaccini anti Covid nella BAT: «Serve accelerare, altrimenti ci vorranno anni»

Vaccini anti Covid nella BAT: «Serve accelerare, altrimenti ci vorranno anni»

 
TarantoIl caso
Diossina a Taranto, l'Asl: «Uno sforamento su 90 alimenti testati»

Diossina a Taranto, l'Asl: «Uno sforamento su 90 alimenti testati»

 

i più letti

Puglia, variante inglese Covid: è a Fasano il focolaio

Puglia, variante inglese Covid: è a Fasano il focolaio

Covid 19, da sabato in Puglia vaccini per over 80, prof e personale scolastico: gli orari

Covid 19, da sabato in Puglia vaccini per docenti e personale scolastico. Lunedì tocca agli over 80: 131mila i prenotati

Covid, muore medico ed ex sindaco di Locorotondo: ancora una vittima tra i camici bianchi

Covid, muore medico ed ex sindaco di Locorotondo: 324esima vittima tra i camici bianchi

Pantera avvistata nel Barese: dalla Prefettura decalogo per evitare rischi. Segnalazione al Di Venere: ma è un fake

Pantera avvistata nel Barese: dalla Prefettura decalogo per evitare rischi. Segnalazione al Di Venere: ma è un fake

Previsioni meteo della settimana

Previsioni meteo della settimana

ROME

COVID Rt number up to 0.99 - ISS

Incidence up to 135 per 100,000 inhabitants

COVID Rt number up to 0.99 - ISS

ROME, FEB 19 - Italy's average COVID-19 Rt reproduction number rose to 0.99 in the period of January 27-Frbuary 9, according to the weekly coronavirus monitoring report of the Higher Health Institute. It said the Rt range was 0.95-1.07. The report said the incidence of COVID-19 cases in Italy was 135.46 per 100,000 inhabitants in the week of February 8-14, up from 133.13 per 100,000 inhabitants between February 1 and 7. It said this was "distant" from the level of up to 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants that would make it possible to start tacking and tracing the close contacts of people infected with the virus again. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it