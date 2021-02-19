Draghi govt gets down to work after parliament's backing

ROME, FEB 19 - Premier Mario Draghi's new government started to get down to work in earnest on Friday after winning the second of two confidence votes in parliament on Thursday. The executive, which the former head of the European Central Bank has called the 'government of the country' and is backed by almost all of the parties in parliament, passed the confidence test in the Lower House with 535 votes in favour, 56 against and five abstentions. But as with Wednesday's vote in the Senate, there was a significant rebellion within the 5-Star Movement (M5S). On Thursday 16 M5S MPs broke ranks and voted against the government, while four abstained and 14 failed to turn up. The M5S's disciplinary committee is set to meet on Friday to decide on whether to expel the rebel lawmakers. President Sergio Mattarella turned to Draghi to form a new government to prevent Italy having to have early elections in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic after the collapse of ex-premier Giuseppe Conte's executive. (ANSA).