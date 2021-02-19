Venerdì 19 Febbraio 2021 | 10:36

ROME
Draghi govt gets down to work after parliament's backing

ROME
Draghi calls for 'reasonable' trial lengths

VICENZA
Man kills wife, hangs self near Vicenza

ROME
COVID: 13,762 new cases, 347 more victims

BRUSSELS
Draghi great supporter of NATO - Stoltenberg

ROME
America's Cup: Luna Rossa wins battle for racing to restart

ROME
Sure govt will complete Recovery Plan on time -Dombrovskis

SIRACUSA
Employer arrested over missing carers

MILAN
EX fire chief donned SS uniform in FB post

TURIN
M5S Turin councillor probed for anti-semitic post

ROME
Life Senator, Holocaust survivor Segre has COVID-19 vaccine

Serie C
Bari calcio, scoppia la Cianci-mania dopo il gol d'esordio del bomber: il video del tripudio diventa virale

Leccetragedia sfiorata
Alessano, ferisce con le forbici operatore della comunità,: 17enne nei guai

BrindisiL'emergenza
Brindisi, hotel a disposizione gratuitamente e in sicurezza per campagna vaccini Covid

BatL'emergenza
Vaccini anti Covid nella BAT: «Serve accelerare, altrimenti ci vorranno anni»

PotenzaL'emergenza
Basilicata, sale la curva dei contagi: i numeri sono da zona arancione

FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, investono una 70enne con la moto e scappano: è caccia ai pirati della strada

BariIl caso
Pantera avvistata nel Barese: dalla Prefettura decalogo per evitare rischi. Segnalazione al Di Venere: ma è un fake

Covid news h 24Il virus
Covid, dilemma per la Basilicata: sarà zona gialla o arancione?

TarantoIl caso
Diossina a Taranto, l'Asl: «Uno sforamento su 90 alimenti testati»

Puglia, variante inglese Covid: è a Fasano il focolaio

Covid 19, da sabato in Puglia vaccini per over 80, prof e personale scolastico: gli orari

Covid, muore medico ed ex sindaco di Locorotondo: ancora una vittima tra i camici bianchi

Pantera avvistata nel Barese: dalla Prefettura decalogo per evitare rischi. Segnalazione al Di Venere: ma è un fake

Previsioni meteo della settimana

ROME

Draghi govt gets down to work after parliament's backing

Executive wins confidence vote in Lower House but M5S splits

ROME, FEB 19 - Premier Mario Draghi's new government started to get down to work in earnest on Friday after winning the second of two confidence votes in parliament on Thursday. The executive, which the former head of the European Central Bank has called the 'government of the country' and is backed by almost all of the parties in parliament, passed the confidence test in the Lower House with 535 votes in favour, 56 against and five abstentions. But as with Wednesday's vote in the Senate, there was a significant rebellion within the 5-Star Movement (M5S). On Thursday 16 M5S MPs broke ranks and voted against the government, while four abstained and 14 failed to turn up. The M5S's disciplinary committee is set to meet on Friday to decide on whether to expel the rebel lawmakers. President Sergio Mattarella turned to Draghi to form a new government to prevent Italy having to have early elections in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic after the collapse of ex-premier Giuseppe Conte's executive. (ANSA).

